North Texas students pitch in for Morocco

In the middle of hallway chatter and bustling classrooms, it can be hard for young minds to wrap their heads around what’s happening outside school walls.

“Sometimes you get overwhelmed and think, ‘There’s nothing I can do,’” said Sarah Schecter, PhD, head of the lower school at The Oakridge School in Arlington.

But when she saw the destruction in Morocco left behind by a 6.8 magnitude earthquake, Schecter saw an opportunity to help.

She texted one of her former student’s moms.

"She said she was planning on going and that she needed some things to take, and I thought, 'Hm, maybe we could help!'"

Schecter made a quick announcement to her students at an assembly.

The next morning, they delivered: A little over $200 went inside a donation box.

“Which from just second, third and fourth graders, that’s quite a bit of money for just one little ask,” Schecter said. “A lot of their parents didn’t even know why they were giving me their ice cream money.”

Schecter used it to buy things like batteries, flashlights, and medicine, filling up a suitcase to pass off to Kathy Carver, Ph.D.

“I was trying to not cry. It’s warmed my heart,” said Carver, who is originally from Morocco and still has many family members there.

“I have this call, 2:00 in the morning, my sister calling me, panicking, ‘We have an earthquake.’” Carver recalled.

She’s relieved her family is safe, and grateful not only for the donations but for Schecter’s kindness.

“I didn’t call her, she was the first one calling me,” Carver said. “Kathy, how is your family in Morocco?”

A lesson on display for her students.

“I want them just to see that even though they’re little kids, they have an opportunity to do something. 5;51;18; I want them to learn that their first question can be, ‘How can I help?’” Schecter said.

Making a difference on the outside, even from inside the classroom.

“It makes me feel really happy that we’re donating all this stuff to help people,” said Sidney Walters, a 4th grader at The Oak Ridge School.

“If we raise a bunch of children who are really smart but... they’re not good people, it’s going to be limited what they can do. But if they’re really smart and they’re really kind, it will be amazing what they can do to change the world,” Schecter said.