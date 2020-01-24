North Texas Students Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by Helping Feed Thousands of Kids

Students at the University of Texas at Dallas celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday by volunteering their time to help feed hungry kids.

On Friday, students packed 25,000 meals with food to nourish little bodies and minds.

“Each group is going to do six boxes, and it’s going to be 288 meals per box,” sais Valerie Perez with the non-profit Feeding the Children Everywhere .

The boxes will go to to a local food bank.

Every student had a different reason for volunteering.

“I had a little bit of free time and wanted to give back to the community. At the end of the day you go to bed and think, today, I did something good," said student Bryanth Fung. "Today, I helped people.”

Organizers are working with Feeding the Children Everywhere and the North Texas Food Bank to make sure the meals go to children in the local area.