WATCH: Storms that rolled through North Texas Tuesday morning leave trail of damage behind

Many North Texans woke up to outdoor warning sirens going off as severe storms rolled through the area in the early morning hours, but the danger is not over, high winds will bring an elevated fire danger to the area on Tuesday.

As the storms passed, damage reports began coming in.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Grapevine reported a wind gust of 52mph and reports of power lines down and at least one pole down. Plano also reported a power pole snapped at Parker Road and Alma Drive on the city's east side.

The high winds also made driving treacherous, especially for high-profile vehicles. There were reports of an overturned 18-wheeler at SB I-35E and Bear Creek Road in Glenn Heights. In Arlington, NBC 5 crews saw an 18-wheeler on its side on southbound S.H. 360 at Trinity Boulevard near the south entrance of DFW Airport.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

In Lewisville, firefighters were on the scene of damage at a large warehouse in the 2500 block of S.H. 121 just southwest of Josey Lane. NBC 5 crews saw what appeared to be pieces of the roof and insulation littering the parking lot.

In Irving, the Hacienda Apartments sustained heavy damage to the roof of one of their buildings and the façade. Power poles were snapped and laying in the street, and multiple business signs in the area were damaged. Irving police told NBC 5 they were planning to shut down more streets to assess the extensive storm damage.

Irving storm damage

In Parker County, first responders were on the scene of at least three overturned RVs at an RV park on White Settlement Road.

If you have damage and can safely take photos, email them to iSee@nbcdfw.com or upload them here.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.