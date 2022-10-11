North Texas State Park Set to Open in 2023 First in 25 Years

The first state park in North Texas in 25 years is set to open in late 2023, just in time for the Texas Park and Wildlife Department's centennial, the department announced Tuesday.

The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, 75 miles west of Fort Worth and 75 miles east of Abilene, is located in the town of Strawn on 4,871 acres of undeveloped land.

According to our partners at the Dallas Morning News, the park will offer 16 to 18 miles of trails for hiking, biking and horse riding. Four separated campgrounds for camping and RVs will also be available. Tucker Lake, the park's centerpiece, will accommodate fishing, swimming and boating. Motorboats will not be allowed.

“Texans are wild about their state parks, with millions choosing to explore Texas’ wild side annually,” said Anne Brown, TPWF Executive Director. “The prospect of a brand-new park also received a warm Texas welcome, and it’s gratifying to see the support from generous donors for Palo Pinto."

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The announcement was made Tuesday when the department announced its 100 years celebration set to begin in 2023. The celebration will kick off on Jan. 1 with "First Day Hikes," where hikers from across the state will be welcomed to visit their nearest state park. Additionally, the celebration will be commemorated with "The Art of Texas Parks" exhibit which will be hosted at multiple museums across Texas.