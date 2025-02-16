On a day that felt like spring was knocking on North Texas’ doorstep, Dallasites flocked to White Rock Lake, doing whatever they could to soak up the sun.

“I can’t find any parking. Seems like all of Dallas is out here,” said Yonic Medina.

“We decided that we’d come out and make the best of it before the cold is going to come in during the week, but I guess we’re ready for it. We’ll have to be,” Steve Todd.

TxDOT is one of several agencies preparing.

With temperatures expected to plummet into the low teens mid-week and a chance of precipitation, it says crews began applying brine to major interstates and highways Friday.

Milestone Electric, A/C and Plumbing said it’s stocking up on insulation and putting crews on standby to respond to burst pipes.

To protect your home, master plumber David Butler recommends insulating outside faucets and pipes, leaving cabinet doors open on outside walls with plumbing, and keeping the heat set to at least 68 degrees.

He also suggests going a step further than just dripping faucets.

“They need to be trickling. There needs to be a steady stream of water coming out of the faucet. And both cold needs to be trickling and the hot. Some people just think it needs to be the cold water, but it needs to be both because hot water pipes can freeze just as easily as cold water,” said Butler.

Until then, Texans will continue to mentally prepare for a serious but hopefully short-lived arctic blast.

“I think we’ve been pretty fortunate that it hasn’t been too cold this year. We’ve had some short bursts of cold, but it hasn’t been too bad,” said Todd. If this is winter, I’ll take it.”