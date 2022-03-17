North Texas Space Expert Following the Rollout of NASA's Most Powerful Rocket

NASA's most powerful rocket is one step closer to taking humans back to the moon.

Today, NASA started its rollout of the Artemis-1 Space Launch System and Orion Spacecraft at the Kennedy Space Center. The massive rocket is taller than the Statue of Liberty. It started the four-mile journey toward the launch pad just before 5 p.m. CT Thursday and should be in position f the launchpad for a pre-launch dress rehearsal by dawn.

Local space expert Ken Ruffin explained what we can expect once it's ready for a full launch, which could happen as early as May.

"This first launch won't have any people on it. Second launch, astronauts orbiting the moon coming back to earth. Third launch will be really historic, the first woman and the first person of color landing on the moon," said Ken Ruffin, President of the National Space Society of North Texas.

Artemis-1 is the first in a series of missions working toward creating a long-term human presence on the moon.

