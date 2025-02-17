North Texas shelters prepare for dangerous cold as winter storm approaches

Shelters across North Texas are gearing up for another round of bitter and potentially dangerous cold.

In Fort Worth, Presbyterian Night Shelter serves about 725 clients experiencing homelessness each day. However, staff and volunteers helped place an additional 180 cots on Monday.

“When we see temperatures fall and we see them becoming critical for human safety and life outside, we definitely make preparations for those individuals in our shelter,” said Alexander Allen, vice president of operations for Presbyterian Night Shelter.

Life-threatening temperatures are forecast from Tuesday night to Thursday morning, with wind chills expected between 5 and 10 degrees.

“It’s critical that we’re ready to go, and we’re prepared,” Allen said. “We have everything from our heaters ready to go. We have our bed spacing ready to go, emergency cots, extra food, clothing, additional blankets—things like that, just to give people comfort when they come in.”

Towels and shoes are also a critical need, according to Allen.

Behind the scenes, Allen said their water and heating systems are being checked to ensure they can handle a higher workload.

“We’re moving resources into place, adding additional fresh water to the buildings. Our backup emergency power is also being tested today,” Allen said. “We’re making sure all our generators are ready to go for any cold weather, moving ice melt and salt into place.”

Slick conditions could develop on bridges, ramps and overpasses as freezing rain or freezing drizzle falls from Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening.

“We keep extra absorbent on the truck,” said Craig Trojacek, the public information officer for the Fort Worth Fire Department. “It provides some traction to the tires, and it’s a pretty easy fix to get some of those people that are stuck back on the road.”

Snow chains are also an essential tool, Trojacek said.

“The fire trucks, they’re big, they’re heavy. They can maneuver on ice a little bit better than just the typical cars going up and down the street because of the weight that we carry,” Trojacek said. “But we’re not exempt from any kind of, you know, lost control with these trucks as well. So, we will put tire chains on.”

Frozen water sources are also a cause for concern, Trojacek said. Firefighters will load up extra flares in case fire hydrants freeze over. Water tanks on fire trucks are also at risk.

“Usually, we’ll turn the pumps on if we’re going to be out there for an extended period of time to keep that water circulating back inside and out of that tank,” Trojacek said. “Our pipes—just like at your home—may freeze up.”

As North Texans brace for another cold front this winter season, first responders and organizations said they will remain in close contact with city and county leadership to maximize resources.

“We coordinate with a lot of our different city partners here in Fort Worth to make sure we’re staying on top of everything as it comes. And we’ve got a direct line to each individual department with somebody in the same room. It’s kind of our brain center,” Trojacek said.

“A lot of what we do is in collaboration with the city’s emergency team,” Allen said. “They coordinate when those extra shelter areas are open and available.”

Donations of new or gently used items, including towels, shoes or blankets, can be dropped off any day between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 2400 Cypress St.

For more information on donations, click here.