North Texas Senior Accepted to More Than 15 Colleges, More Than $2 Million in Scholarships

Friday was the final day for seniors at International Leadership of Texas Keller-Saginaw High School.

"Well, the general sentiment has been pretty sad because obviously, we won't be coming back here," ILTexas Keller-Saginaw High School senior Erik Bermudez said.

Bermudez though is filled with excitement for his future.

"I did not anticipate getting into all the schools that I did."

So far, Bermudez has been accepted into about 20 colleges. He explained why he applied to so many.

"Honestly, fear,” Bermudez said. “Because the competitive admissions process for colleges has gotten really competitive in recent years with more and more applicants each ongoing year."

All of that applying wasn't easy. But Bermudez says he doesn't take the easy road. That's why he chose Cornell University.

"Their courses are usually significantly more difficult and they grade at a higher standard," Bermudez said.

He's also well on his way to paying for his higher education. His scholarships and grants total more than $2 million.

"I'm still very grateful for even some of the random chance that has gone into the application process for scholarships,” Bermudez said. “That's really turned out into a miracle for me and my family."

His family is amazed by what their son has achieved.

"For me, to see my son on a path to higher education, the one that my dad didn't achieve, the one I couldn't achieve, it really is a dream," his father Emilio Bermudez said.

A dream his son says other students can achieve if they put in the work.

"The college admission process is brutal,” Erik Bermudez said. “Take it as it is. My final words would be never let up."

The senior class of all 21 ILTexas campuses across the state totaled about $90 million in Merit Scholarships. The four DFW campuses made up $58 million of that total.