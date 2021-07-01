North Texas Sees Rise in Invasive Flatworm Sightings

An invasive species of worm has invaded the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The hammerhead flatworms are native to Southeast Asia, and they have invaded North Texas.

The worms are anywhere from four to 15 inches long. They are harmful not only to plants, but also to essential earth worms and animals.

"We don't want any sort of animal eating the flatworm because it will make them sick," Ashley Morgan-Olvera. "They'll eat the flatworm, the flatworm will secrete those chemicals and make the animals sick."

Experts say if you see the flatworm, do not cut it because it will just regrow.

Instead, pick it up with a paper towel, seal it in a plastic bag, and throw it away.

The Texas Invasive Species Institute said it has received more than 100 reports of the flatworm in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The worms are being spread by land clearing industries like mulch and fertilizer, the Texas Invasive Species Institute said.

The Texas Invasive Species Institute said it is important to watch out for the flatworm if you have re-landscaped your area.

Anyone who sees the flatworms can report at invasive@shsu.edu. Learn more about the worms at stoptheinvasive.org.