North Texas sees critical need for blood donations after the winter storm

By Brittney Johnson

Carter Bloodcare
NBC 5 News

There is a critical need for blood donations in North Texas after the winter storm forced Carter Bloodcare donation centers to close for two days.

According to a spokesperson, as of Monday, there was less than a one-day supply, which could have the potential to impact 200 medical facilities and hospitals in North, Central, and East Texas.

The low supply could lead to some hospitals being forced to make decisions about who will get help.

You can learn more about the supply and how to donate here.

