North Texas Schools Increase Security After Deadly Mass Shooting In Uvalde

School districts across North Texas are stepping up security amid the mass shooting in Uvalde, where 19 children and two adults were killed.

Keller ISD announced on social media, that the district will have additional police patrols and security presence throughout the district over the final two days of school.

Fort Worth ISD spokesperson Claudia Garibay said the district continues to work closely with Fort Worth police. Their plan includes more police presence at their schools, especially elementary schools.

In a video message released Wednesday, Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said school resource officers are in schools every day to provide onsite security.

Neighborhood police officers have also redirected to focus on providing a presence in schools, Chief Noakes said.

“We’re working with our Fusion Center, our real-time crime center to monitor any threats that could occur. We’ve got our volunteers out at campuses being our eyes and ears at our campuses,” Noakes said. “We’ll continue to do everything we can to keep Fort Worth safe, but this is something we need everyone’s help in.”

Noakes has also authorized all Fort Worth Police Department personnel to attend school events in uniform, even while off duty.

Ken Kuhl is the father of a 3rd-grade student in Fort Worth. Kuhl is used to advocating and speaking on several different school topics, but he said the tragedy in Uvalde has brought him to a loss of words.

“I think that the thing that overwhelms me is that it’s such a complicated problem and an important problem. For whatever reason, nobody seems to be trying to tackle it,” he said. “I know it’s complicated. I know there’s no easy answers. Maybe that’s why people don’t try and tackle it. I don’t know. I can’t be in their heads, but nothing is being done.”

Alexander Montalvo is the father of two Fort Worth ISD students. Montalvo said he spoke with his children over the phone Wednesday while traveling out of town for work.

"My youngest in 4th grade when she heard this, her immediate response is…’I’m scared. I don’t know if I want to go to school,’” he recalled.

Kuhl said he’s confident his daughter is safe but something needs to be done.

“I’m scared that the solution is far away. I guess,” he said. “I’m there, I’m ready to advocate but there’s no easy answers.”