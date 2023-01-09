North Texas Schools Get Millions for Career, Technical Programs

At least ten North Texas school districts will benefit from millions of dollars in state funding designed to help students get good jobs when they graduate.

The Texas Workforce Commission oversees the Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) program, which helps schools buy equipment “to establish or expand career and technical education programs that offer Texas students the opportunity to earn a license, certificate, or post-secondary degree” in various fields, according to a news release.

Of the $54 million in total JET grants awarded, nearly $6 million will go to ten local independent school districts.

The Arlington ISD will get two separate grants - $347,933 for equipment to serve 700 students in the nursing program; and $115,310 for equipment to serve 150 students in the automotive program.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The Farmersville ISD will get two separate grants - $746,743 for equipment to serve 169 students in the agricultural engineering program; and $702,240 for equipment to serve 132 students in the marketing program.

The Forney ISD will get $136,036 to purchase and install equipment to serve 150 students in the nursing program.

The Kaufman ISD will get $98,457 to purchase equipment to serve 135 students in the mechanical engineering program.

The Keller ISD will get three separate grants - $410,584 to purchase equipment to serve 179 students training to be electricians; $651,852 for equipment to serve 174 students in the heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration program; and $677,849 to purchase equipment for 362 students in the welding program.

The Kemp ISD will get $208,145 to purchase and install equipment to serve 130 students in the welding program.

The Lovejoy ISD will get $446,763 to purchase equipment to serve 200 students training in the occupation of electronics engineering.

The Maypearl ISD will get $696,605 to purchase equipment to serve 126 students who are training in the occupation of first-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers.

The Tioga ISD will get $30,743 to purchase equipment for 75 students who are training in the occupation of general and operations managers.

The Weatherford ISD will get three separate grants - $337,354 to purchase equipment to serve 298 students who are training in the occupation of first-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers; $151,813 to purchase equipment for 225 students training in the occupation of bus and truck mechanic and diesel engine specialist; and $129,341 to purchase equipment to serve 647 students training in food service management.

In addition to the local school districts, at least four local colleges will also benefit from the JET funding.

The Collin County Community College District will get $332,365 to purchase equipment to serve 140 students who are training in the occupation of maintenance and repair.

Grayson College will get $349,999 to purchase equipment to serve 80 students who are training in the occupation of Industrial Machinery Mechanic – Programmable Logic Controller Technician.

Navarro College will get $349,999 to purchase equipment to serve 129 students in the welding program.

North Central Texas College will get two separate grants - $331,827 to purchase equipment to serve 130 students in the nursing program; and $300,117 to purchase equipment to serve 126 students in the welding program.