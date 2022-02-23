North Texas School Closings

school closings

Many after-school activities canceled Wednesday; decisions on Thursday to come

Many area school districts began activating their inclement weather plans as a wintry mix of precipitation is expected to arrive in North Texas and contribute to deteriorated road conditions through Thursday, Feb. 24.

In Dallas ISD, Mesquite ISD, and EMS ISD, all after-school activities on Wednesday are canceled. No decision has been made yet about Thursday.

Colleges & Universities

Collin College is starting Wednesday with a two-hour delay.

UNT Dallas and the UNT Dallas College of Law: All classes and office hours will be conducted virtually, Wednesday, Feb. 23 and Thursday, Feb. 24. Students and faculty are advised to check email for more details.

Weatherford College and Weatherford College Granbury both delayed opening on Wednesday. The Weatherford College Wise County campus is closed Wednesday.

