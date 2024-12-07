Plano police are warning North Texans about a recent telephone scam where callers are claiming to be police officers.

According to Plano PD, the scammers were also identifying themselves as the department's sergeant, or spoofing the chief's office phone number and the department's non-emergency line, which would display on a victim's caller ID.

Police said the scammers would begin the call by using the recipient's name and informing them the call would be recorded. They would claim the recipient had an outstanding debt or had missed a court date, and would demand payment to avoid a warrant out for their arrest.

Police said the scammers would add urgent time limits for sending payments to scare potential victims into sending money.

"There's never going to be a time where we're going to say, 'We need to do this right now, on the phone, do not hang up," said James Babb, a sergeant with Plano police's crime prevention unit. "That's a big clue, is if they won't let you off the call."

The department said several victims came forward, including one who reported sending $9,500 in Bitcoin to the scammers.

Plano police wanted to remind residents to be cautious when answering calls from strangers and provided suggestions on how to avoid falling for similar scams.

Never wire money or give debit or credit card info to a stranger.

Do NOT pay someone over the phone using a gift card, prepaid debit card or wire them money.

ALWAYS do your own investigation. Contact the company, agency or organization the caller is claiming to represent.

Never give personal or financial information to an unsolicited caller or email.

Be suspicious of callers who demand information or payment for any reason.

Regularly update privacy settings for social media sites.

Plano police encouraged potential victims to contact their non-emergency number at 972-424-5678. More information on all currently known scams is available on the city's website.