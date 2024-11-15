Shootings

North Texas ride-share driver shot by passenger speaks out

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting in Fort Worth

By Meredith Yeomans

A ride-share driver who was shot earlier this week by a passenger is recovering at a Fort Worth hospital.

Marx Jean recounted his near-death experience from his hospital bed.

“The bullet shattered my bones right here,” Jean said showing his arm.

The 29-year-old has been hospitalized since the ride he gave Monday evening went left.

“I remember the guy basically pulling the gun out and shooting me,” said Jean.

Jean says he picked up a couple from an apartment complex on Cassie Lane off the books because he says he'd given them a ride before.

“I gave them my phone number and I also told them when you do give me a call, I can come pick you up,” explained Jean.

Moments after leaving the complex, Jean says he pulled over because of a payment dispute with his front-seat passenger.

“Then he just went in his bookbag and the next thing you know he pulled a gun and I'm in shock mode, like when I picked you up before you and your friend were cool. I even put music on for you guys,” said Jean, who went into fight or flight mode. “I just saw the gun and I was like I gotta go."

He says he stepped on the gas and called 911.

He was taken to the hospital by ambulance with bullet wounds to his arm and leg.

“I feel like his intention was to take my car but I'm like, if you want to take my car, take my car, just don't pull a gun on me, here you go, just have it,” said Jean.

So far, there's been no arrest and while he says he wants the suspect held accountable, he says he forgives them.

“I don't have no hatred. I'm alive. I'm blessed about that,” said Jean.

Jean says his days as a ride-share driver are over and he faces a long recovery.

Fort Worth police are investigating.

