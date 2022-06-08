North Texas Restaurants Raise $250K for Humanitarian Efforts in Ukraine

A Dallas restaurateur's plan to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine has raised more than $250,000 to help provide hot meals to Ukrainians fleeing or defending against the Russian invasion.

Six weeks ago, Dallas restauranteur Shannon Wynne decided, instead of asking for donations, he'd add a one-dollar charge to every customer's bill.

"I just wanted to participate and help and so we made it a mandatory little tiny fee on each transaction, and it worked," said Wynne. "We didn't have time to do a lot of political what-ifs, we just took action and we got it done."

Dallas restaurants have raised more than $250,000 for the nonprofit World Central Kitchen’s humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

Wynne owns more than 30 restaurants nationwide, including Flying Fish and the Flying Saucer, among others.

Wynne says customers could elect to opt-out, but the overwhelming majority were happy to help.

Money raised will be donated to Nobel prize-nominated Chef Jose Andres' nonprofit World Central Kitchen. Andres has set up mobile kitchens in Ukraine to provide hot meals for Ukrainians fleeing or defending against the Russian invasion.

"We knew the kitchen was struggling to feed people over there, we're a restaurant so it seemed like the perfect fit," said Wynne.

According to the organization's website, more than 37 million meals have been served across eight countries.