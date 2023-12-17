North Texas restaurants open on Christmas Day

If preparing for the holidays leaves you short on time for cooking, these North Texas restaurants will be open on Christmas Day, Monday, Dec. 25.

Let these North Texas restaurants handle your holiday meals on Christmas Day or for Hanukkah.

Reservations are recommended or required at most places.

Bar Louie

Bar Louie's regular menu will be available on Christmas Day during normal service hours, from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Check your local Bar Louie for details.

Bowl & Barrel

Bowl & Barrel will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Shops at Park Lane location. More information can be found here.

Hotel Drover - 97 West Kitchen & Bar

Hotel Drover in the Fort Worth Stockyards will be serving Christmas Day brunch and dinner at 97 West Kitchen & Bar.

The brunch menu will be available on Christmas Day from 8:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. and will cost $65 for adults. A Lil Ropers Kid's Menu will be available for $25 for children 12 and under (free for children under 5).

The dinner menu will be available on Christmas Day from 3:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m. and will cost $99 for adults. A Lil Ropers Kid's Menu will be available for $35 for children 12 and under (free for children under 5).

Reservations can be made by calling the restaurant or online at OpenTable. For parties of 6 or more, guests can email hello@97westkitchenbar.com.

The Rustic

The Rustic will be open on Christmas Day from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. where guests can "drink the tree" by choosing from an assortment of beers on The Rustic's original beer bottle Christmas Tree. The Rustic's celebration will include tamales, queso, and beer. Reservations are suggested. Click here for details.

Saaya Lounge

Saaya Lounge will be serving on Christmas Day from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. More information and details can be found here.

Serious Pizza

Serious Pizza will be serving on Christmas Day from 2 p.m. to 12 a.m. For locations, information and details, click here.

Vidorra

Vidorra will be serving on Christmas Day from 2 p.m. to 12 a.m. More information and details can be found here.

Villa Azur

Villa Azur will serve on Christmas Day from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. More information and details can be found here.