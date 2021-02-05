Super Bowl LIV

DFW Restaurant Offers ‘No-Prep' Meal Kit for a Safer, Distanced Super Bowl Sunday

It's a popular choice for people who want game day food, without the risk of eating out

By Yona Gavino

As COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease, doctors are cautiously optimistic that people will use good judgment, avoid large gatherings, and help avoid a post-Super Bowl spike.

Tiffany Lipscomb, of Denton, is having her own Super Bowl party from the comfort of her home.  

“This year, it’s just going to be my husband, myself, and the dogs and the cats, and some really good food,” said Tiffany Lipscomb. 

A friend of hers, Suzanne Johnson, owns “The Chestnut Tree Teahouse and Bistro” in Denton. 

They’re encouraging people to enjoy at home, by offering game day food for delivery or pickup.  

“She posted on Facebook yesterday about the Super Bowl kits, and I was like, 'Let’s do that.' That’ll be fine. We can still enjoy and have a safe way to do it, but it’s something to look forward to,” said Lipscomb. 

Tiffany said she usually celebrates with family, but this year, she plans to connect with them virtually during the game, to help stop the spread of COVID-19. 

“I’ve known people who have had it, and I’ve known people who have passed away from it as well. My parents are in the 65 and older group, so I really want to keep them safe,” said Lipscomb. 

Dr. Joseph Chang, Parkland’s Chief Medical Officer, hopes everyone uses good judgment and stays home to avoid another spike.  

“We can say we understand during Thanksgiving and holidays when people really want to be with their families. I get that. Nothing is more important to me than my family. But guys, this is football. Let’s watch it on TV,” said Dr. Chang. 

If you choose to watch the big game at a bar or restaurant, doctors say mask up, and remember that indoor activities are a higher source of risk when it comes to COVID-19. 

