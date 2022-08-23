North Texas Residents Begin Post-Flooding Clean Up

Tuesday brought heartache and headaches from one end of North Texas to another following Monday’s torrential rain.

“Everything’s destroyed,” said Ganga Shershta. “There’s is no place to go.”

Shershta moved to the United States into a Fort Worth home about two months ago. Her neighbor recorded video Monday after retreating to the roof to escape the rising water.

For Shershta, there's no escaping the nightmare it left behind.

“I'm totally lost, where to do and what to eat and what to go with my three years [old] baby,” said Shershta tearfully.

From Fort Worth to Dallas, people are drying out and cleaning up. Color Condition in East Dallas filled with about a foot of water when a lower window caved in.

Owner Sunny Sliger creates outdoor art exhibits meant to withstand the rain.

“This is just a different challenge for us because things are just sitting in dirty water right now and it took all the dirt from the street and it’s kind of a nasty situation,” said Sliger.

Farther east in Forney, Skyview Stables was underwater on Monday. Horses had to be moved to drier land and with more rain since then, Lilly Lenamond said cleaning up now is useless.

“Really it’s just a waiting game. We've got to wait until all of this dries,” said Lenamond.

There are time-consuming and costly consequences that’ll linger much longer than the storm.

“This is high-end dirt and we're going to have to replace it,” said Lenamond.

