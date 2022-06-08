North Texas Renters See Rates Surge 17.5% in May

The cost to rent a North Texas apartment continues to rise dramatically as demand far outweighs available housing supply.

The average asking rent for Dallas-Fort Worth apartments rose 17.5% year over year in May to a record $1,488 a month, according to estimates by Dallas-based real estate technology firm RealPage. In the Dallas area, rents average $1,526 per month, while Fort Worth-area apartments cost $1,373.

RealPage economist Jay Parsons said almost 58% of renters are choosing to renew their leases, well above the pre-COVID norm of around 50%. They may face renewal offers that look worse than they expected, but realize after shopping around that they have a good deal compared with what it costs for a new unit.

