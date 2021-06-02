North Texas Regional Spelling Bee Champ Preparing for Next Round

Myelocyte.

That was the word that won Vivinsha Veduru the 2021 TCU Regional Spelling Bee earlier this year after two years of trying.

"It was kind of easier during the pandemic because we didn't have to go places," Veduru said about studying. "Whenever I was in third grade and I lost ... I had this urge to study more so I could do good the next time."

Veduru's spelling bee accomplishment made the yearbook at Bear Creek Intermediate School in Keller, with one ironic error.

"It says 'fifth gradfe'," Vedurua said reading off the page. "'G-R-A-D-F-E."

Veduru will compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee Preliminary on June 12. That round is virtual.

If she makes it to the finals, she'll compete in Orlando on July 8.