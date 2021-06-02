Scripps National Spelling Bee

North Texas Regional Spelling Bee Champ Preparing for Next Round

Vivinsha Veduru, the TCU Regional Spelling Bee champion, is moving onto the first round in the Scripps National Spelling Bee on June 12

By Noelle Walker

Myelocyte.

That was the word that won Vivinsha Veduru the 2021 TCU Regional Spelling Bee earlier this year after two years of trying.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"It was kind of easier during the pandemic because we didn't have to go places," Veduru said about studying. "Whenever I was in third grade and I lost ... I had this urge to study more so I could do good the next time."

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

George P. Bush 31 mins ago

George P. Bush Announces Run for Texas Attorney General

migrant children 40 mins ago

Abbott Executive Order Puts Federal Childcare Partners on Notice to Stop Housing Migrant Children

Veduru's spelling bee accomplishment made the yearbook at Bear Creek Intermediate School in Keller, with one ironic error.

"It says 'fifth gradfe'," Vedurua said reading off the page. "'G-R-A-D-F-E."

Veduru will compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee Preliminary on June 12. That round is virtual.

If she makes it to the finals, she'll compete in Orlando on July 8.

This article tagged under:

Scripps National Spelling Bee2021 TCU Regional Spelling Bee
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us