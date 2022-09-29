North Texas Power Crews Are in Florida to Restore Electricity After Ian

Upwards of 2.5 million customers are without power in Florida because of the extensive damage done by now-Tropical Storm Ian.

Thousands of linesmen and power crews from other states have streamed into Florida already in anticipation of the work that will be required to restore electricity.

Roughly 500 representatives from Oncor, the electric utility that serves North Texas, left for Florida before sunrise on Tuesday.

"Mutual assistance is critically important to electricity restoration after disasters,” said Kaiti Blake, a meteorologist for Oncor. “Over the last few years, Oncor has sent teams to rebuild power lines following the wildfires in California and hurricanes in Louisiana, Florida, and Puerto Rico."

The Denton Municipal Electric company also answered the call for assistance and sent 17 of its workers to Florida on Wednesday to help restore power.