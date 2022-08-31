North Texas Police Warn Pool Owners of Thieves' Latest Target

Police are calling it the "new flavor of the week" for thieves.

Pool cleaners and vacuums have become a hot target for thefts this summer. Pool cleaners and vacuums can cost anywhere between a few hundred dollars to $2,000 for certain expensive brands.

Southlake police posted this warning recently on social media about it.

THEFT ALERT THREAD! You may be asking what Corporal Thomas is Simba-ing over here, and if you’re not a pool owner, you may not have a clue. But that fair citizens, is a pool cleaner.



“We weren't really aware it was a thing until all of a sudden we see how many and how long this has been going on,” said Brad Uptmore, public information officer for Southlake police and fire.

They've responded to at least eight thefts so far this summer. Uptmore said Keller, Colleyville and Fort Worth police are also seeing an uptick in pool vacuum thefts.

Southlake police said all the thefts are happening overnight. Everyone who got burglarized either left their gates open and didn't turn on any lights in their backyard.

Police suspect it could either be for the computer chip and other parts inside or thieves are simply reselling it online through sites like Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace for a quick buck.

"Some of our audience was like, well, of course pool cleaners – first world problems in Southlake,” said Uptmore. “But if it's not pool cleaners this week, it'll be catalytic converters last week, and something unknown next week that criminals find a way to sell, repurpose, tear apart. Who knows what they do with some of this stuff. But whenever we see a pattern like this, it's our duty to help make our public and our fair citizens aware of that."

How to help prevent theft of pool cleaning equipment: Keep all gates on your property closed & locked - Install or check function of camera systems - Verify inventory of pool equipment - Keep list of equipment & serial numbers - If you See Something, Say Something! #polaris pic.twitter.com/L0Rt3Wvfnf — Colleyville Police (@ColleyvillePD) August 3, 2022

Colleyville Police shared tips on how to help prevent, or recover, stolen pool equipment: