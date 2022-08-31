Fort Worth

North Texas Police Warn Pool Owners of Thieves' Latest Target

Police departments in the Tarrant County area are reporting an increase in pool vacuum and cleaner thefts

By Alanna Quillen

Police are calling it the "new flavor of the week" for thieves.

Pool cleaners and vacuums have become a hot target for thefts this summer. Pool cleaners and vacuums can cost anywhere between a few hundred dollars to $2,000 for certain expensive brands.

Southlake police posted this warning recently on social media about it.

“We weren't really aware it was a thing until all of a sudden we see how many and how long this has been going on,” said Brad Uptmore, public information officer for Southlake police and fire.

They've responded to at least eight thefts so far this summer. Uptmore said Keller, Colleyville and Fort Worth police are also seeing an uptick in  pool vacuum thefts.

Southlake police said all the thefts are happening overnight. Everyone who got burglarized either left their gates open and didn't turn on any lights in their backyard.

Police suspect it could either be for the computer chip and other parts inside or thieves are simply reselling it online through sites like Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace for a quick buck.

"Some of our audience was like, well, of course pool cleaners – first world problems in Southlake,” said Uptmore. “But if it's not pool cleaners this week, it'll be catalytic converters last week, and something unknown next week that criminals find a way to sell, repurpose, tear apart. Who knows what they do with some of this stuff. But whenever we see a pattern like this, it's our duty to help make our public and our fair citizens aware of that."

Colleyville Police shared tips on how to help prevent, or recover, stolen pool equipment:

  • Ensure all gates on your property are closed and locked.
  • Install and/or check the function of video camera systems.
  • Verify inventory of pool equipment regularly.
  • Keep a list of equipment and serial numbers in a safe place.
  • Use an Owner Applied Number or other identifier so the equipment can be returned if it is recovered.
  • Report the theft to police ASAP!

