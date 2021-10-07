North Texas Police Warn About Dangers of Social Media Hoaxes

North Texas police are reminding the public about the dangers of social media.

According to police, parents should closely monitor what their children are doing online.

Police Chief Kevin Kolbye said that the Arlington Police Department has received many social media comments about threats to schools from young kids.

"I want the message to be out there," Chief Kolbye said. "This is not something to continue. We will investigate you."

Chief Daniel Scesney of the Grand Prairie Police Department said that such threats and inaccurate information can lead teams away from the location of a suspect, adding that it is helpful for parents to take a look at social media accounts of their kids.

According to North Texas police officers, inaccurate threats lead to a waste of valuable time and resources.