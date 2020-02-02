North Texas Police Officer Featured in Super Bowl Commercial

A North Texas police officer appeared in a commercial that aired during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Officer Corey Jones of the Balch Springs Police Department spoke in a Verizon commercial about volunteering and giving back to the community.

They’ve dedicated their lives to making a difference. What if we joined them for one day? Join countless others across the country and give back to your community at https://t.co/0VQIFILdO1 #OneMoreSunday pic.twitter.com/NdKIAhOtAC — Verizon (@verizon) February 3, 2020

Verizon and the NFL's "One More Sunday" initiative aims to create a volunteer network by encourages football fans to use the time they devoted to watching football during the NFL season to come together to make a positive impact on their communities during the off season.

Verizon's Super Bowl commercial highlights the efforts of police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, and other first responders.

More information about Verizon and the NFL's "One More Sunday" volunteerism initiative can be found on GiveOneMoreSunday.com.