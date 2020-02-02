Super Bowl

North Texas Police Officer Featured in Super Bowl Commercial

By Hannah Jones

A North Texas police officer appeared in a commercial that aired during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Officer Corey Jones of the Balch Springs Police Department spoke in a Verizon commercial about volunteering and giving back to the community.

Verizon and the NFL's "One More Sunday" initiative aims to create a volunteer network by encourages football fans to use the time they devoted to watching football during the NFL season to come together to make a positive impact on their communities during the off season.

Verizon's Super Bowl commercial highlights the efforts of police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, and other first responders.

More information about Verizon and the NFL's "One More Sunday" volunteerism initiative can be found on GiveOneMoreSunday.com.

