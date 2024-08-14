Dallas, Richardson police investigate separate attempted child abductions captured on camera

The search is on for alleged would-be kidnappers in Dallas and Richardson after children reported strange men following or approaching them in broad daylight.

Two separate attempted abductions were reported Monday within hours and miles from each other.

Dallas and Richardson police tell NBC 5 there are no indications the cases involve the same suspects or are related. The first reported incident happened in Richardson.

Shane Burke is grateful to have been working from home at about 8:20 Monday morning when a child showed up at his door.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

"She initially hid behind our car to see if he was coming back and sure enough, here he came really slow, and again, she was really smart. She did all the right things,” said Burke. “When I opened the door, she started explaining that someone has been following her. She was really shaky.”

The teenager told the Burkes she was walking to J.J. Pearce High School nearby when she began to notice a stranger driving by several times in the 900 block of Melrose Drive in Richardson.

“She didn’t say, I don’t think he was saying anything,” he said. “She said, ‘he keeps going by real slow back and forth on the street and staring at me, and I’m not comfortable,’ which is right.”

While Richardson ISD did not begin the school year until Tuesday, Burke says there were students and staff at the school on Monday, indicating why the girl may have been walking to school.

Burke’s wife gave the girl a ride to the school, and he later contacted police, who immediately responded.

“I don’t know what this guy’s motive was or what he was up to, but she said she didn’t know him, he wasn’t an ex-boyfriend, or a family member, or anything so whatever,” he said. “This is serious. This was a close call. Fortunately, she did all the right things.

The suspect vehicle is a black or dark blue 2014-2016 4-door Toyota Corolla S, according to RPD spokesman Officer Mike Wieczorek.

The only physical description RPD has is the man is bald, between 20 and 30 years old, dark-skinned, and possibly Latino.

Then, at 2:40 p.m. on Monday, Dallas police responded to an attempted abduction in the 16900 block of Old Pond Drive in far North Dallas.

Genna Skolnik says her sons had their friends over for a back-to-school playdate.

She made sure they knew to stay together and not get separated.

Home surveillance videos then captured two vehicles pulling up near the boys, including a white SUV described by Dallas police as a Toyota Four-Runner, Texas license plate number THS9209.



“All of the sudden I hear the door fly open and I hear: Jay’s being kidnapped Jay’s being kidnapped,” recalls Skolnik who initially thought it was a prank.

Fortunately, the boys yelled and ran to Skolnik’s home to call for help.

“The guys in the car were telling them: ‘hey, come talk to us check out our car.’ One of the boys was totally spooked and said ‘we need to run,’” she said.

The suspects appear to target a younger child lagging behind the group.

“They were calling to my son saying: ‘Hey, we have a football player in the car like you should come talk to him,’” the boys told Skolnik. “My son: ‘I don’t talk to strangers!’ and they reversed the car and Jonathan started running.”

Incredibly, a passenger in a white t-shirt and shorts is then seen getting out of the SUV and running after her son before turning back after noticing the adult with a cell phone in her hand.

Skolnik managed to snap a picture of the vehicle’s license plate number.

“I just wanted to take the picture and chase him back, but I wanted to get the boys inside first,” said the emotional mom.

Dallas Police are actively investigating the incident, and an incident report was completed under case number 123363-2024.

This quick-thinking Dallas mom and an eagle-eyed Richardson neighbor are urging parents and especially students returning to class to be vigilant of their surroundings.

Burke praises the teen for her situational awareness and quick thinking.

“When you’re going to school, be aware of your surroundings, don’t be staring at your phones. If there’s someone tracking you, going back and forth, staring at you call 911 or get help from an adult do whatever. Do not ever get in that car. Stay away,” said Burke.

He’s also putting any child predator on notice.

“These kids are precious to us all of these kids in this community, and for somebody to be doing this while they’re going to school, the whole community is going to engage. We’re going to find out who you are and what you’re up to,” said Burke. “This is outrageous. You can’t come to our neighborhood and do this. We will not tolerate this.”

As students headed back to school Tuesday, several parents said they were having conversations with their students about safety following the incidents.

"It makes me nervous. She will not be walking or riding her bike, that’s for sure," said Cami Adams.

Adams said her daughter, a freshman at Pearce, just received a new bike and often rides around the neighborhood.

But for now, as police continue to look for those responsible, she said she and her husband plan to stay nearby.