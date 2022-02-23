winter weather

North Texas Police, Firefighters Respond to Multiple Crashes Amid Winter Weather

Officials in McKinney, Frisco, and Fort Worth responded to multiple crashes on Wednesday morning as temperatures dropped

By Hannah Jones

In Fort Worth Friday, roads started to thaw. However, police warn drivers that there could still be patches of black ice on roads that are hard to see.
Police across North Texas are responding to traffic incidents amid Wednesday's freezing weather.

According to the McKinney Police Department, officers worked to clear working multiple accidents city-wide on Wednesday morning.

Police said these crashes were caused by deteriorating road conditions as temperatures dropped below freezing.

US 380 East of Airport was shut down in both directions after eight vehicles collided in McKinney, police said.

According to police, US 380 was reopened shortly before 8 a.m.

Similar traffic accidents occurred in Frisco as well.

According to the Frisco Fire Department, firefighters and police officers responded to multiple crashes on Wednesday morning.

Officials said most crashes occurred in the northern area of town and along the Sam Rayburn Tollway.

In Fort Worth, eight crashes were reported as of 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, fire officials said.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said I-35W and the 820 interchange in North Fort Worth were shut down due to ice.

According to MedStar, officials responded to 28 crashes between 3:30 a.m. and 8 a.m., 20 of which occurred on elevated portions of the freeway.

Drivers should be cautious on the roads because though the icy conditions may not be widespread, there are still patches of ice, fire officials said.

