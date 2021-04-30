North Texas Police Departments Honor Mesquite K-9 Kozmo Killed in the Line of Duty

A K-9 officer from the Mesquite Police Department who died in the line of duty was honored Friday by police departments across North Texas.

Officers and K-9s from multiple police departments gathered to honor Kozmo, who was brought back to the Mesquite Police Department from Texas A&M via police escort around 12 p.m.

Kozmo was escorted by honor guard and placed in rest inside the police building until his memorial service.

We are saddened by the loss of @MesquitePD_TX’s fallen K9 Officer Kozmo who died in the line of duty. We stand with area agencies today in honoring his service to the Mesquite community. Thank you for all you did, Kozmo. End Of Watch: 04/26/21 pic.twitter.com/yRA17Ohnb7 — Grand Prairie Police (@GrandPrairiePD) April 30, 2021

According to the Mesquite Police Department, Kozmo was killed in the line of duty early Monday morning after a pursuit that took officers from Balch Springs to Mesquite and ended with three people arrested.

Officers from Mesquite were called to assist with the pursuit, police said.

After using a spike strip to stop the vehicle, one person was arrested inside the vehicle, but two others ran off into a nearby wooded area.

Police said Kozmo tracked the suspects down, but officers could not find him after the arrests.

Mesquite Police Department

Kozmo was found at about 4:13 a.m. and pronounced dead, police said.

Police said a necropsy test determined Kosmo's death was allegedly caused by trauma consistent with an assault.

A 16-year-old male involved in the chase is now facing second-degree felony charges in connection with Kozmo's death, police said.

"Kozmo was an amazing and loyal dog who gave his life in the performance of his duties," the Mesquite Police Department said in a statement. "We ask everyone to keep all of our officers in their thoughts and prayers as we deal with this loss."