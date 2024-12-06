North Texas police and DEA agents seize 4,600 pounds of marijuana from warehouse

Farmers Branch police and Drug Enforcement Administration agents seized more than 4.600 pounds of marijuana and around $400,000 in a warehouse complex on Wednesday.

Farmers Branch police and DEA agents executed a narcotics search warrant early Wednesday morning at a warehouse complex in the 2000 block of Valley View Lane.

The months-long investigation led detectives to uncover a complex illegal drug operation, according to police.

The investigation revealed that suspects were forging Certificates of Authenticity for legal Hemp and CBD products and replacing the legal contents with multiple illegal narcotics such as marijuana/THC and psilocybin, according to officials.

The products were repackaged at the warehouse on Valley View and shipped to vape shops across the state and the country, according to police.

The Farmers Branch Police Department conducted several undercover buys, purchasing various items disguised as legal products, and submitted the contents for testing. Laboratory testing confirmed that these products contained high levels of THC, some as high as 60-70%, as well as various concentrations of psilocybin, according to officials.

While subjects already inside the building were briefly detained, no arrests were made on-site during the execution of the search warrant. The DEA will now take the lead on the investigation and prosecution of any federal charges.