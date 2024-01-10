North Texas plumbers prepare for high call volume in coming days

People are getting ready for the frigid weather across North Texas. Plumbers are prepared for a busy week ahead and they’re showing homeowners how to prevent damage.

Michael Rodriguez learned a lot over the past couple of years. Mostly to stay ready. He runs the business Elite Plumbing with his father in the Duncanville area. The vans are gassed up and ready to go when the calls start coming in.

“A couple of years ago we were hearing people were backed up three-four weeks, two months.,” Rodriguez said. “I was able to stock up on a lot of material and get prepared. I’m not saying be able to cover everybody, but we’ll do our best.”

The frigid temperatures are expected to increase demand for service. Before it gets to that point, though, there are steps homeowners can take to help themselves.

One is the ability to shut off the water supply.

“What I recommend is that if you don't have a shut-off by your house as an emergency shut-off, definitely look into getting that,” he said.

Insulation is also top of mind.

“If you have an outside hose bib, there’s stuff you and do,” said Rodriguez. “Your local plumbing supply sells these insulation kits that you can put around your hose bibs.”

While residents tend to their homes, city and county officials have an eye on infrastructure. Eric Hutmacher is the director of Denton County’s Emergency Management Services.

“We do have a 24-hour operation which is going to be a twelve-hour day shift and then twelve-hour night shift,” Hutmacher said.

He says they’re in constant communication with county departments across the board…

“That is the folks that will be out on the roads and treating the roads,” he said. “They are rostering their crews, making sure their equipment is fueled and ready to do.”

Like other surrounding counties, he said their planning will ramp up in the coming days and alerts will go out to the public as needed.