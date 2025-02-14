As North Texas nears peak, flu season already one of highest in recent years

If you find yourself sneezing, sniffling and suffering through February, you have some company in your colds and congestion.

Steve Love with DFW Hospital Council, which focuses on improving patient care and equity, said he conducted informal polling Friday with several area hospitals and pediatric medical facilities.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“In their emergency departments, there are more people coming in with flu-like symptoms, more people testing positive for the flu, and it's increased over where it was last week," Love said.

While he adds it's just a snapshot look at the flu season week to week, higher flu rates in North Texas match what the Centers for Disease Control is seeing nationally too.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The weekly influenza report for the week ending February 8, found positive flu in 32% of clinic lab tests, with high or very high flu activity in 46 states.

In Dallas County, the health department tracks rates of flu and COVID-19, with most of the activity collected and measured from samples found in wastewater.

Doctor Philip Huang, director of Dallas County Health and Human Services, says flu peak locally is happening later this year – and peaking higher than in the last two years.

"We've seen steady increase in number of flu cases, the percent of flu tests that are testing positive, the hospital numbers," Huang said. "Hopefully, it's plateauing but it’s at some of the record high numbers now.”