North Texas Olympic gold medalist inspires local girls

Tara Davis-Woodhall, from Mesquite, won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the long jump. The two-time Olympian is ranked number one in the world.

On December 4, Davis-Woodhall took some time to inspire young girls in North Texas at an event held at Vanguard High School in Mesquite.

The "She's Got More" event was in partnership with Girls Inc. of Metropolitan Dallas, Powerade, and Girls Inc. to engage and inspire high school girls with activities that allow them to explore topics such as teamwork, resilience, leadership, and self-confidence.

"It's honestly inspiring and inspires me to keep doing what I am doing," Davis-Woodhall said. "It just means more for sure."

Young ladies from Girls Inc. moderated the discussion. The organization is a network of local organizations that works with schools and communities across the U.S. and Canada to directly impact the lives of girls.

'What I love most is the energy from the girls in the crowd and how willing they were to participate and listen to my story. It was really special," Davis-Woodhall said.

She also said that while of course, she has her eyes on the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, she is immediately focused on the World Championships.