North Texas Olympian helps honor victims of the DC mid-air plane crash

North Texas figure skater Ashley Cain still struggles with the deadly midair plane crash in Washington, D.C. back in January.

"I feel like I sometimes still can't process everything that has happened," she said.

All 67 people aboard an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter died. 28 of those were part of the figure skating community.

The plane was coming from Wichita, Kansas, where the U.S. National Championships had just wrapped up. There was also a developmental camp for the most talented young skaters in the country. Cain, who competed at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, was one of the coaches.

"I got to work with the kids at the National Development Camp. So many of those skaters that were returning home, I actually had them in some of their last classes," Cain said.

One of the young athletes lost was 13-year-old Franco Aparicio. Cain shared her experience with him.

"I had the opportunity to work with Franco at the camp, and I remember when I watched him just thinking… Wow, this kid's gonna go so far in our sport."

In the wake of the tragedy, Cain is part of a heartwarming tribute to the victims called Legacy on Ice.

The event at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., brought together figure skating's biggest names. They include Olympic gold medalists Peggy Fleming, Scott Hamilton, Kristi Yamaguchi and Brian Boitano.

"It was really incredible," Cain said. "I kept looking around and taking it all in because you kind of think, when was the last time that this amount of skaters have been together?"

Cain performs as part of an ensemble that reenacts one of the classes at the developmental camp.

"It was like sending our hearts to them and continuing on their legacy."

But perhaps the most emotional moment is when 23-year-old Max Naumov takes the ice in memory of his parents, skating coaches who were aboard the doomed plane.

"He has so much courage. It's really inspiring," Cain said.

Cain now tries to carry the memory of those who were lost.

"Every time I step on the ice, I try to have them with me," she said. "I feel so blessed and so grateful to be able to be here and to continue their legacy and skate with them and for them."

And Cain hopes everyone who sees Legacy on Ice will gain a new perspective on the people they cherish.

"I hope that they take away how important it is to continue to show up for each other and to hold each other tight, to always check in with your loved ones and tell people how much you love them."

Legacy on Ice airs Sunday, March 30, at 12 p.m. on NBC 5.