North Texas Officers Caravan to Houston for Slain Officer’s Funeral

Police officers from across North Texas will travel to Houston for the funeral of Sgt. Christopher Brewster who was shot and killed when responding to a domestic violence call over the weekend.

Members of the Arlington Police Department Honor Guard caravanned Thursday morning to Houston for Brewster’s funeral.

Law enforcement from across North Texas are leaving this morning for Houston to honor a sergeant killed in the line of duty ➡️ https://t.co/piuqBDJkAG pic.twitter.com/jsbEPgyF2I — Larry Collins (@LarryNBC5) December 12, 2019

"It never makes it easy, but we hope that it offers some comfort to the Brewster family and Houston Police Department to see officers standing shoulder-to-shoulder in solidarity," Arlington police spokesman Christopher Cook said.

Plano Police Department’s honor guard also sent several officers to the funeral.

Fort Worth Police Department sent members of its Brotherhood for the Fallen organization.

Sending @ArlingtonPD Honor Guard team to stand in solidarity with @houstonpolice today as they celebrate the life of Sergeant Christopher Brewster.



Also supporting my friend and @MjrCitiesChiefs President @ArtAcevedo #NeverForgotten pic.twitter.com/NSk8IVFm2a — Will Johnson (@ArlingtonChief) December 12, 2019

The Dallas Police Department’s officers must split efforts between Brewster’s funeral and a funeral for one of their own – a DPD officer who died of natural causes.