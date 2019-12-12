Houston

North Texas Officers Caravan to Houston for Slain Officer’s Funeral

Brewster graduated the police academy in 2010 and was promoted to sergeant in February

By Larry Collins

Police officers from across North Texas will travel to Houston for the funeral of Sgt. Christopher Brewster who was shot and killed when responding to a domestic violence call over the weekend.

Members of the Arlington Police Department Honor Guard caravanned Thursday morning to Houston for Brewster’s funeral.

"It never makes it easy, but we hope that it offers some comfort to the Brewster family and Houston Police Department to see officers standing shoulder-to-shoulder in solidarity," Arlington police spokesman Christopher Cook said.

Plano Police Department’s honor guard also sent several officers to the funeral.

Fort Worth Police Department sent members of its Brotherhood for the Fallen organization.

The Dallas Police Department’s officers must split efforts between Brewster’s funeral and a funeral for one of their own – a DPD officer who died of natural causes.

