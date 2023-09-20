North Texas nonprofit has watchful eye on migrant crisis in Eagle Pass

Eagle Pass, Texas's Mayor Rolando Salinas Jr. has signed an emergency declaration to help cope with a new surge of migrants.

Salinas says the city does not have the resources to support tens of thousands of migrants who just recently crossed the border.

After signing the emergency declaration on Tuesday, Mayor Rolando Salinas Jr. said the state of disaster will remain in place for seven days. The declaration activates the city's emergency plan and allows them to seek aid and assistance.

The mayor said he's awaiting official numbers, but according to DPS, some 4,000 migrants have arrived, held under a bridge in Eagles Pass. Thousands more are expected in the coming days.

In North Texas, Dallas Responds, already stretched thin on human and financial resources themselves, stands ready to help.

“We've been doing 140 to 170 to 200 people per week,” said Almas Muscatwalla.

“So, to add another set of people, in terms of operations we know how to do it, we got this down. But we will need more human resources and also a lot of food and clothing and basic requirements that people generally need.”

Almas Muscatwalla is the border and government liaison for Dallas Responds. She said she's concerned about the sustainability of resources.

“From our standpoint, this is definitely not an acceptable situation that we are witnessing,” she said. “We definitely want to see something better coming out in terms of systems.”

The situation in Eagle Pass is similar to what the city experienced almost two years ago.

Mission Border Hope is also expected to expand and open a new shelter three times its current size to accommodate those crossing the border.