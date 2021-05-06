Hurst

North Texas Non-Profit Plans Move to Bigger Space to Fill Bigger Needs

The 'Awareness Project' is renovating a 10,000 square foot space in Hurst

By Noelle Walker

The Awareness Project non-profit in Bedford is planning to move to a bigger space in Hurst, saying the needs have outgrown their space.

The Awareness Project non-profit in Bedford is planning to move to a bigger space in Hurst, saying the needs have outgrown their space.

"We see a lot of homelessness," co-founder Ryan Martinez said. "Food insecure families are on the rise." Problems that have only increased during the pandemic.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Martinez and his co-founder, Stanley Heard II, have a big tent approach. Their non-profit aims to feed the hungry without starving the planet. They have a focus on cleaning up the environment.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 2 mins ago

Concerns Over Mental Health of Migrant Teens Housed at Dallas Convention Center

property taxes 50 mins ago

If You Want to Protest Property Taxes, Here's How

"We've got a lot of balls in the air," Martinez said. "But they're all working in a cohesive manner to solve a lot of problems. Complicated problems."

The Awareness Project's goal is zero waste; whether that's preparing food for the homeless, or 'upcycling' clothing and furniture items to sell in their Dapper Inc. thrift store.

"There's choices that you can make every day," Heard said. "It could be just simple choices we make daily that we can help the environment or give back."

Volunteers have been working to renovate a 10,000 square foot space in Hurst to accommodate a cafe, thrift store, food pantry, and classrooms where clients can learn business and cooking skills.

Heard came from a marketing background. Martinez was in disaster relief. Both quit their full-time jobs to dedicate their time to the Awareness Project.

"We're making less than we've ever made in our lives, but we're more happy when it comes to achieving our goals and dreams and helping people every single day," Martinez said. "That's the motivator."

The Awareness Project is looking for funding to complete renovations in the new space. They hope to open in the fall.

This article tagged under:

HurstBedford
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us