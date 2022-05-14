North Texas Natives Selena Gomez and Post Malone to host, perform on Saturday Night Live

Live from New York, it's... North Texas?!

North Texas natives and superstars Selena Gomez and Post Malone will be joining the Saturday Night Live cast this week as host and musical guest, respectively.

Both artists, reaching global fame are just two celebrities from the DFW area with a list that includes Demi Lovato, Kelly Clarkson, Leon Bridges and more.

Gomez is a Grand Prairie native who first started on Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place. Her prominence on the show skyrocketed her to instant fame, becoming one of the most followed celebrities in the world.

Post Malone grew up in Grapevine and whose friendly persona is just as popular as his chart-topping music career.

Saturday Night Live is currently in its 47th season, one of NBC's landmark television series.

To watch Malone and Gomez, tune into NBC 5 tonight after NBC 5 News at 10.