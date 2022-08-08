North Texas Muslim Community on Alert After New Mexico Shootings

Muslim communities across the country and in Texas remain vigilant after a string of deadly shootings in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Albuquerque police said all the victims were Muslim men. Three were ambushed and killed in the past few weeks and authorities believe another victim from November is connected to the case.

Albuquerque PD and the FBI are looking for a vehicle of interest connected to the slayings.

.@ABQPolice has created a webpage dedicated to the investigation into the unsolved homicides of Muslim men in #ABQ. Please check it for updates and contact @CrimeStoppersNM (505) 843-STOP (7867) or 1-800-CALL-FBI if you have info: https://t.co/cqolrTzES4 pic.twitter.com/QTadxqr48N — FBI Albuquerque (@FBIAlbuquerque) August 8, 2022

"It’s sad, I’ve spoken to a few people in New Mexico who literally have families that are asking the male figure in the home to not to leave the house because this 'serial killer' appears to be targeting Muslim men," said Dr. Omar Suleiman, Islamic scholar and founder and president of the Yaqeen Institute. “We’ve had armed protests here, various forms of vandalism, and we routinely deal with hate crimes against Muslims in different public places, but the idea of someone that’s possibly out there hunting Muslims is definitely a new type of fear and uncertainty.”

Suleiman, who is also an Imam at the Valley Ranch Islamic Center in Irving, said leadership at the North Texas mosque has been in touch with local police and has stepped up security.

“Our message to our community always is to be cautious but confident to still go about your everyday lives, to not shy away from your religion and your religious identity, but at the same time to definitely take security seriously and to be cautious especially when things like this are happening and when you still have a case like this that is unsolved. Now, what’s to say he doesn’t go to another place or this doesn’t trigger any type of similar incident in a different place so be confident, but be cautious go out and attend your prayers and go do what you have to do, but at the same time do take your safety and security seriously.”

The motive behind the slayings is unknown at this time, but authorities continue to caution the Muslim community. National Islamic organizations and mosques are also encouraging everyone to be alert.

"We don’t know everything about it yet, but what we do know is four Muslim men in a short span of time have been killed in what seems to be a hunting down of Muslims in New, Mexico," Suleiman said. “We don’t know for sure yet that this is tied to a particular type of bigotry, we do know that the rhetoric out there about the Muslim community is and has been for a very long time violence, and does insight this type of hatred towards the community."

On Sunday President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris posted statements on Twitter and condemned the violence.

I am angered and saddened by the horrific killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque. While we await a full investigation, my prayers are with the victims’ families, and my Administration stands strongly with the Muslim community.



These hateful attacks have no place in America. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 7, 2022