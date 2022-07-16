North Texas Municipal Water District Asking Residents to Reduce Water Use

The North Texas Municipal Water District is asking residents to reduce their water use immediately after its Wylie Water Treatment Plant Complex ceased production unexpectedly, the district announced in a press release Saturday.

Critical maintenance is required to return the plant back to full water purification capacity. In the meantime, conservation of water, especially outdoors, is encouraged until further notice.

This request is due to water production quantity and not quality, the district added. The water is safe to drink and use.

The North Texas Municipal Water District supplies significant amounts of water to residents of Collin, Rockwall, North Dallas and Kaufman County.

The high water demands this summer have impacted the ability of the plant to efficiently process water, which is the reason for the required maintenance. Crews will be working continuously to restore the plant to its fullest potential, the NTMWD said.