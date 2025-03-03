If your tap water smells different in March, don't be alarmed

If you notice your tap water smells or tastes different in March, you shouldn't be alarmed according to the North Texas Municipal Water District.

The difference is caused by the absence of ammonia in the disinfectant the NTMWD uses in water treatment. The system uses a disinfectant that mixes chlorine and ammonia, but has removed the latter for a few weeks, which could make the chlorine more noticeable to some people, the NTMWD said.

The temporary change prepares the pipes for summer when warmer weather can increase the potential for bacteria to grow.

The NTMWD, which serves 13 cities, said the change will last until the end of March and happens yearly.

Officials stress the water is safe to drink during the annual required maintenance.

The NTMWD offered tips to minimize a change in taste or odor, including putting a pitcher of water in the refrigerator overnight and adding a crushed 1000-milligram vitamin C tablet to bath water to remove chlorine.