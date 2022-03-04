North Texas Municipal Water District Changes Disinfectant in Water in 13 Cities

Water in 13 North Texas cities may taste a little different this month.

The North Texas Municipal Water District is temporarily changing the disinfectant in its water treatment process through March 29.

he list of cities includes Allen, Frisco, Garland, and Mesquite.

The North Texas Municipal Water District said the change is part of an annual system maintenance, and that the District will use chlorine to keep the water clean.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says this temporary change is safe and common practice, and the water is safe to drink and use.

You can minimize the chlorine odor or taste by refrigerating water overnight or adding a slice of citrus fruit to the water.