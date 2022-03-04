water treatment

North Texas Municipal Water District Changes Disinfectant in Water in 13 Cities

According to officials, the water is safe to drink and use

Water in 13 North Texas cities may taste a little different this month.

The North Texas Municipal Water District is temporarily changing the disinfectant in its water treatment process through March 29. 

he list of cities includes Allen, Frisco, Garland, and Mesquite.

The North Texas Municipal Water District said the change is part of an annual system maintenance, and that the District will use chlorine to keep the water clean.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says this temporary change is safe and common practice, and the water is safe to drink and use.

You can minimize the chlorine odor or taste by refrigerating water overnight or adding a slice of citrus fruit to the water.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

water treatmentNorth TexasFriscoGarlandMesquite
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us