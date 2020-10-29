North Texas Municipal Water District, 13 Cities Approve New Regional Water Contract

Representatives of the North Texas Municipal Water District and its 13 Member Cities gathered Thursday for a symbolic signing ceremony to announce a new regional water contract.

The ceremony took place at 9:30 a.m. in the North Texas Municipal Water District headquarters parking lot, located at 505 East Brown Street in Wylie.

The 13 Member Cities include Allen, Farmersville, Forney, Frisco, Garland, McKinney, Mesquite, Plano, Princeton, Richardson, Rockwall, Royse City, and Wylie, and all parties have agreed to the new contract after years of negotiations.

The amended contract has been approved by the city councils of all 13 cities and the North Texas Municipal Water District Board of Directors.

A separate agreement has been approved by all parties, and it will settle the wholesale water rate case currently pending before the Public Utility Commission of Texas.