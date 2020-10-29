North Texas

North Texas Municipal Water District, 13 Cities Approve New Regional Water Contract

All parties have agreed to the new contract after years of negotiations

NTMWD MEETING

Representatives of the North Texas Municipal Water District and its 13 Member Cities gathered Thursday for a symbolic signing ceremony to announce a new regional water contract.

The ceremony took place at 9:30 a.m. in the North Texas Municipal Water District headquarters parking lot, located at 505 East Brown Street in Wylie.

The 13 Member Cities include Allen, Farmersville, Forney, Frisco, Garland, McKinney, Mesquite, Plano, Princeton, Richardson, Rockwall, Royse City, and Wylie, and all parties have agreed to the new contract after years of negotiations.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 22 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas 37 mins ago

Shots Fired in Attempted Robbery at Dallas Convenience Store: Police

The amended contract has been approved by the city councils of all 13 cities and the North Texas Municipal Water District Board of Directors. 

A separate agreement has been approved by all parties, and it will settle the wholesale water rate case currently pending before the Public Utility Commission of Texas.

This article tagged under:

North Texaswaternorth texas municipal water district
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us