North Texas mother, Dallas 24 Hour Club brings holiday cheer to people in recovery

Every year, Angie Rogers gathers donations to make holiday gift bags for people in recovery and several sober living facilities in North Texas, including the Dallas 24-Hour Club.

"We're known as the last house on the block," Dallas 24-Hour Club Development Director Adrienne Santaularia said. "Our residents have burned nearly every bridge, if not every bridge."

Dallas 24-Hour Club residents who are in recovery for substance use disorder have experienced homelessness and the isolation that comes with both.

"So the holidays are hard," Santaularia said. "A lot of them don't have anywhere to go to celebrate. We become a family. We become their family until they can repair those bridges."

Rogers's son, Brandon 'Bubba' Rogers was a resident at Dallas 24-hour Club until he left the program early.

"And he died 5 days later," Rogers explained. It was a heroin overdose. "He's forever 24 years old."

Rogers started the Bubba Bag Christmas Project to honor her son and help others like him get through the holidays.

"We remember the kids, the children at Christmas, but not many people remember those who are in recovery from substance use disorder or alcohol use disorder during the holidays," Rogers said. "It's a very difficult time for those in recovery."

"Volunteers and supporters like Angie and the Bubba Bags are instrumental in helping our residents," Santaularia said. "That might be the only thing that someone gives them this time of year as a gift."

"We want them to feel that they're cared for and they're loved," Rogers said. "My son's story didn't have a happy ending, but there is hope in recovery."