North Texas monitors WTX measles outbreak, local hospitals ready for cases

The measles outbreak in West Texas is nearing 200 cases. Health officials reported 39 new cases since the end of January. One person died in Lubbock, and a second person died in New Mexico of the virus. With additional cases popping up across the state, North Texas officials are paying close attention.

As of Friday, the confirmed total number of cases in Texas now stands at 198, with 23 resulting in hospitalizations. Gaines County is considered the epicenter of the outbreak.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

North Texas health officials said they are monitoring the spread in outbreak communities and have plans in place for cases in the DFW Metroplex. Stephen Love of the DFW Hospital Council said he met with chief medical officers in the last 24 hours.

Love said health officials are ready, especially ahead of spring break.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“You see the pockets of unvaccinated,” he said. “There could be, I’m not saying there will be, but there could be an increase in cases in Texas and it could essentially come to North Texas.”

Experts have said 90% of unvaccinated people who are exposed will get sick.

Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth announced Friday morning that it has designated several rooms as an infectious disease unit for children.

The unit has six beds and a dedicated area for visitors and staff to put on and remove personal protective equipment (PPE), a bed for family members, and negative-air-pressure rooms.

“They would go in our infectious diseases unit. It’s a six-bed unit that can be full intensive care ventilators,” said Dr. Suzanne Whitworth, over Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Cook Children’s.

Children’s Health also released a statement Friday afternoon: “The health and safety of our patients, their families and our team members is our top priority. Children’s Health has taken proactive steps to ensure our hospitals are fully prepared to safely care for any patients or visitors who may arrive with a suspected case of measles.”

Dr. Philip Huang with Dallas County Health and Human Services told NBC 5 he sent letters to superintendents of school districts in Dallas County urging vigilance.

“For everyone to look at their vaccination rates, to get them up to date, and then we’ve offered them to also provide vaccination clinics or any assistance to get their students vaccinated,” Huang said.

Huang said he’s been speaking with the health directors in West Texas almost daily to monitor the situation. He said vaccination is still the primary form of protection and defense against infection and the potential for spread.

One dose of the MMR vaccine provides 93% protection, and two doses provide 97% protection.

According to a recent report from The Associated Press, in Gaines County, the kindergarten measles vaccination rate is 82%, far below the 95% needed to prevent outbreaks.

What is measles?

Measles is a respiratory virus that can survive in the air for up to two hours. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, up to nine out of 10 people who are susceptible will get the virus if exposed.

Most kids will recover from measles if they get it, but infection can lead to dangerous complications like pneumonia, blindness, brain swelling, and death.

Is the vaccine safe?

Yes, the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is safe and highly effective in preventing measles infection and severe cases of the disease.

The first shot is recommended for children between 12 and 15 months old, and the second for children between 4 and 6 years old. The vaccine series is required for kids before kindergarten in public schools nationwide.

Before the vaccine was introduced in 1963, the U.S. saw some 3 million to 4 million cases per year. Now, there are usually fewer than 200 in a normal year.

There is no link between the vaccine and autism, despite a now-discredited study and health disinformation.

Why do vaccination rates matter?

In communities with high vaccination rates — above 95% — diseases like measles have a harder time spreading through communities. This is called “herd immunity.”

But childhood vaccination rates have declined nationwide since the pandemic and more parents are claiming religious or personal conscience waivers to exempt their kids from required shots.

The U.S. saw a rise in measles cases in 2024, including an outbreak in Chicago that sickened more than 60. Five years earlier, measles cases were the worst in almost three decades in 2019.

Gaines County has one of the highest rates in Texas of school-aged children who opt out of at least one required vaccine, with nearly 14% of K-12 children in the 2023-24 school year. Health officials said that number is likely higher because it doesn’t include many children who are homeschooled and whose data would not be reported.

What are public health officials doing to stop the spread?

Health workers are hosting regular vaccination clinics and screening efforts in Texas, as well as working with schools to educate people about the importance of vaccination and offering shots.

Cook Children's Measles FAQ