North Texas mayors race to collect peanut butter

A friendly competition to help families fight hunger is officially underway in North Texas.

For the next month, the mayors of 12 cities served by the North Texas Food Bank are in a race to collect the most peanut butter. The Plano-based food bank serves nearly 700,000 people in 13 counties, and peanut butter or any nut btter is a power house of nutrition.

The NTFB wants to collect 400,000 pounds of peanut butter - donated in 16-ounce jars or through a virtual food drive. Residents and businesses are encouraged to join the effort through Sept. 30th to help feed North Texans facing hunger.

"Everyone needs nutritious food to thrive, and yet the North Texas Food Bank service area is the fourth highest in the nation in food insecure people, with stark disparities persisting along racial and ethnic lines," said Trisha Cunningham, President, and CEO for the North Texas Food Bank, in a news release. "Joining the nationwide movement to end hunger helps ensure everyone, no matter their race, background or ZIP code, has access to the food and resources needed to thrive."

The twelve mayors met at the Andretti Indoor Karting and Games facility at Grandscape to film a promotional video to launch the peanut butter drive. Although dozens of cities and communities across North Texas participate in the annual food drive, the cities and mayors that participated in the kickoff event and video included:

Allen: Mayor Baine Brooks Carrolton: Mayor Steve Babick Desoto: Mayor Rachel Proctor Fairview: Mayor Henry Lessner Fate: Mayor David Billings Frisco: Mayor Jeff Cheney Plano: Mayor John Muns Richardson: Mayor Bob Dubey Kemp: Mayor Christi Neal Lavone: Mayor Vicki Sanson McKinney: Mayor George Fuller Sachse: Mayor Jeff Bickerstaff

This drive brings together cities, neighborhoods, corporations, and organizations to collect jars of peanut butter that can then be distributed through the North Texas Food Bank's Food 4 Kids backpack program and its feeding network of nearly 500 food pantries and organizations. Peanut butter is a healthy, kid-friendly, and shelf-stable item that makes it a key component of nutritional charitable food assistance.

"With inflated food, gas, and housing costs, our neighbors in every zip code are facing increasingly difficult choices every day - deciding whether to purchase groceries or pay for other necessities such as gas, medicine, or utilities," Cunningham said. "With record numbers of neighbors seeking food assistance, the annual peanut butter drive is critical for the North Texas Food Bank in providing for those who need us most right now."

North Texas residents and businesses can support the food drive by collecting physical jars of peanut butter or through a virtual food drive. Instructions for how to host a virtual food drive and promote it with friends or coworkers can be found here. Each dollar donated to the peanut butter campaign platform is used by NTFB to purchase peanut butter for a North Texas family facing hunger.

Physical 16-ounce plastic jars of any brand of peanut or any other nut butter can be delivered to the North Texas Food Bank's Perot Family Campus in Plano at 3677 Mapleshade Lane. Attendees at the State Fair of Texas this year also have an opportunity to participate by bringing two jars of peanut butter on opening day for discounted admission.

For more information on how to participate in the Annual Spread the Hope Peanut Butter Drive, go here.