North Texas Marines Celebrate 247 Years by Honoring Local Hero

At a birthday party Tuesday, U.S. Marines in Arlington joined others in the nation in celebrating 247 years of the Corps.

“It’s the Marine Corps' birthday. It’s all about celebrating everyone who has come before us, all of the Marines from the past, 247 years of this awesome legacy and lineage of just protecting this great country,” said Sgt. James Pierce.

In dress blues, Marines sang and served cake, providing the first slice to the oldest Marine in the room, 97-year-old Roy Lowe.

One of the oldest surviving WWII veterans, Lowe enlisted in the Marines at 17.

“I remember the first day I entered boot camp, and I was so happy,” said Lowe.

He'd go on to fight in the final battle of Okinawa, the last major battle of the war and one many didn't survive.

“We did what needed to be done for God, the country and our people,” he said. “I’ve never for one minute regretted being a United States Marine.”