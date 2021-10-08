yearbook

North Texas Man Wins Bid to Buy High School Yearbook He Didn't Know Was His

Juan Diego Pena bought a 1991 Ozona High School yearbook his classmates found on eBay, trying to solve an online mystery; whose yearbook was it?

By Noelle Walker

A North Texas man has a great story for his upcoming 30th class reunion, a story about the keepsake he found by chance without ever knowing it was lost.

Until recently, Juan Diego Pena thought his 1991 Ozona High School yearbook was packed away in a box somewhere.

"Ozona is between San Antonio and El Paso," Pena explained. "It's about 3,000 people, and that's including cows and chickens."

Pena said everyone knew everyone in his small hometown, and they've kept in touch. Last month, a classmate noticed a 1991 copy of The Lion yearbook on eBay.

"It was a mystery who the book belonged to," Pena said. The seller was asking $34.95 or 'best offer'. "So I went ahead and just put $20."

Pena won the bid. When the yearbook arrived three days later, he had the answer to his classmates' question.

"There's my name all over the place," Pena said.

Not 'Diego', but 'Qua Qua'. All the messages in the yearbook were addressed, 'Dear Qua Qua'.

"My nickname is Qua Qua," Pena said. "My cousin named me 'Qua Qua when I was a kid because I had ducks as pets."

Pena didn't realize his yearbook was missing until he bought it... again.

"I was shocked," Pena said. "And 30-years later, here it is. It's back!"

