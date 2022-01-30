North Texas Man Uses Nextdoor App to Help Affected by COVID-19

A North Texas man has spent the last two years of the pandemic giving back in a big way.

It all starts with a post on the neighborhood app “Nextdoor.”

“You can expand its range to a little bit more each time you tell it to expand, but it does have its limits," said Wayne Tomlinson, who created the page 'Neighbors Helping Neighbors.' "So what it does is it connects you with people in your neighborhood who are also on the app."

Tomlinson lives in Corinth, a city in Denton County.

He and generous neighbors have helped people struggling because of COVID-19 find jobs, food, clothing, and even avoid eviction.

“We’ve helped 52 families, but we’ve had over 400 people donate in one way or another, so it really has been a neighborhood effort,” said Tomlinson.

The movement has inspired others, like local teenagers and an area motorcycle club, to give back as well.

Tomlinson found himself in need 10 years ago after he lost his job in the construction industry.

“So I was out of work for about 13 months over a 24 month period," said Tomlinson. "So I went through a time where I was struggling to find ways to pay bills, and to keep the house.

The kindness of strangers then inspired him to pay it forward, and the city of Corinth is recognizing his community efforts.

“They have named February 9 as Wayne Tomlinson Day," said Tomlinson. "On this coming Thursday, during the City Council meeting, they will be awarding a certificate to me, thanking me for the efforts."

It’s a community effort powered by neighbors helping neighbors.

Wayne Tomlinson says over $40,000 dollars has been raised in community donations to help families affected by COVID-19.