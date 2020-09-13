North Texas Man to Donate Kidney to a Man He's Never Met

A father of two from North Texas is planning to donate his kidney to help save the life of a Mississippi father of five who he's never even met.

It’s a story about two strangers who will be connected for life.

In one month, Jon Seidl, of Frisco, will give Ken Cook, who lives in Mississippi, a life-saving gift.

"I’m looking forward to meeting Ken for the first time on Oct. 12, just days before I give him my kidney,” Seidl said.

Because of complications with diabetes, both of Cook's legs were amputated.

Cook's wife, Debra, found out a co-worker’s wife, who needed a kidney, had a second donor match, whose kidney was no longer needed.

“She passed my information on, and that person ended up being Ken,” Seidl said.

“It’s hard for me to comprehend that someone I’ve never met before, will reach out to me in such a way like he’s doing,” Cook said.

“I’ve been on the other side as a family member waiting and hoping and praying for a donor to come forward,” Seidl said.

His stepdad received a kidney transplant, which gave him 25 more years with his family.

Seidl is giving Cook a new life, one he said he hoped to share together as friends.

“I was shocked and in disbelief. It really shows how there’s a lot of humanity still left in this world,” Cook said.

The kidney transplant will take place in New Orleans on Oct. 14.

The two men have a GoFundMe page that’s raised over $10,000 to cover the cost of the trip.

They said they planned to donate any extra money to the National Kidney Foundation and the American Kidney Fund.