North Texas Man Shot, Killed During Michigan Home Invasion

A Navy man from North Texas was shot and killed during a home invasion in Michigan Sunday night, officials say.

Chris Neal, who is from Kaufman, was getting ready to start a new job near Kalamazoo, Michigan, when a man broke into his home, held him hostage and shot him, Kalamazoo's NBC affiliate WOOD reported.

Neal was watching television when the home invasion happened. His wife and daughter hid upstairs, while the intruder, identified as William Jones, held Neal hostage, WOOD reported.

Neal attended Ford High School in Quinlan, Texas, and the school district highlighted him as an inspirational alum in a video it made last year.

Jones was released from jail on separate charges just five days before the home invasion.