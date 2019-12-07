kaufman

North Texas Man Shot, Killed During Michigan Home Invasion

Chris Neal was from Kaufman, Texas

By Chris Blake

Chris Neal, from Quinlan, Texas, was shot and killed during a home invasion in Michigan Sunday night, officials say.
WOOD-TV

A Navy man from North Texas was shot and killed during a home invasion in Michigan Sunday night, officials say.

Chris Neal, who is from Kaufman, was getting ready to start a new job near Kalamazoo, Michigan, when a man broke into his home, held him hostage and shot him, Kalamazoo's NBC affiliate WOOD reported.

Neal was watching television when the home invasion happened. His wife and daughter hid upstairs, while the intruder, identified as William Jones, held Neal hostage, WOOD reported.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 11 mins ago

Dallas Homeowners Fight to Begin Rebuilding Months After October Tornado

Fort Worth 25 mins ago

18-Year-Old Dead After Shooting in Fort Worth

Neal attended Ford High School in Quinlan, Texas, and the school district highlighted him as an inspirational alum in a video it made last year.

Jones was released from jail on separate charges just five days before the home invasion.

This article tagged under:

kaufmanQuinlan
Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us